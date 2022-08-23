American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,339,841 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,339,841 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.85% of Atmos Energy worth $472,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.87. 26,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

