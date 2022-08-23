American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,422,175 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Cognex worth $458,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 14,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

