American Century Companies Inc. Has $766.33 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $766,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. 121,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

