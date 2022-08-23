American Century Companies Inc. Has $630.93 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 154,150 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.95% of Aptiv worth $630,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $91,495,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,185. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

