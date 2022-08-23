American Century Companies Inc. Has $431.93 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $431,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Shares of ROP traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.