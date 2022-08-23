American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.41% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $396,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

