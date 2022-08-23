Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amdocs worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 589.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 280,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 240,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.