Ambire AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

