Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.90. 393,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,441,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

