Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. 364,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,441,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.