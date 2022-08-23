AllianceBlock (ALBT) Market Cap Tops $11.86 Million

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 9% against the dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $11.86 million and $298,241.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

