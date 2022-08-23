All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.84 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

