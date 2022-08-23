Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 3.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.75 and last traded at $87.00. 133,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,702,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

