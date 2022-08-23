Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) were down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 24,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

