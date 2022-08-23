Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) were down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 24,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.67.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
Further Reading
