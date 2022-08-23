Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.43 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $71.73 million and $11.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00304853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00116786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080268 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

