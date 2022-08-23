AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AIRS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.