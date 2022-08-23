Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Down 1.4%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 32,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 134,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

