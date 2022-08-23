Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Down 1.4%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 32,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 134,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
Air Industries Group Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.