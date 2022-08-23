Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

