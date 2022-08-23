Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

