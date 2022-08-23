AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 5,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,502. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.