Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADYEY. Barclays cut their target price on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,311.67.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.90 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.