Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day moving average is $200.09. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

