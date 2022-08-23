Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Achieves $90.54 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00014320 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $90.54 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,228 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

