ACoconut (AC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,658.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $212,653.24 and $33,658.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

