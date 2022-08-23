ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,348. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 140.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $152,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

