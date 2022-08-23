AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.19 on Friday. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $266.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.