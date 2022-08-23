Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 889,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,210 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 80,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 49,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,050. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

