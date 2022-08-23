9,700 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.