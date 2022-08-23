9,139 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,825,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $376,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.02. 34,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

