814 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

