58,299 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.02. 96,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,367. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

