5,700 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
