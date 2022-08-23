4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of 4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.86 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.66 ($0.20). 912,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,957,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.86 ($0.19).

4D pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.50.

4D pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the United Kingdom. The company develops therapeutic candidates, including MRx0518 for the treatment of cancer and immune-oncology diseases; MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma; MRx0029 and MRx0005 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.