3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,975. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

