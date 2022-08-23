360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 4.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. 2,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 616,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,911,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,473,000 after buying an additional 101,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.