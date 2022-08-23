3,000 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 299,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,558. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

