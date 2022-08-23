2,813 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.