26,658 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. 12,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.