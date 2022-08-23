26,658 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:STT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. 12,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.
State Street Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
