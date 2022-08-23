23,527 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

