2,311 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Shares of COP opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

