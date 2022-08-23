21,904 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,904 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 151,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $367.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

