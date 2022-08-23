210,000 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Paysafe stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,277. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

