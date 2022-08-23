20,885 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $83.75. 92,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

