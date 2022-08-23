1irstcoin Price Tops $0.38 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $7,355.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1,223.6% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00114489 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

