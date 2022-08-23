1,990 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.67. 14,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,890. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

