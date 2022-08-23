17,626 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,611. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

