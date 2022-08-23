172,189 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.