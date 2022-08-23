15,200 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

