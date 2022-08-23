133,905 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

