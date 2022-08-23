106,468 Shares in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Purchased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned 2.05% of Randolph Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

Randolph Bancorp Profile

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.